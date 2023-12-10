Israeli attack kills 10 civilians in southern Gaza

The Israeli army bombed a house in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, killing 10 civilians and injuring many others, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported on Sunday. Israeli artillery units also targeted the vicinity of European Hospital in Khan Yunis.

More than 17,700 Palestinians have been killed and over 46,480 injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause.

READ: Israeli forces demolish Palestinian homes and barn in south Hebron