Qassam Brigades: We destroyed 180 Israel military vehicles in 10 days

The spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, said that the resistance destroyed 180 military vehicles in ten days.

Ten days after the temporary ceasefire came to an end, Abu Obeida appeared in a recorded speech confirming that the Palestinian resistance had carried out many qualitative operations against Israeli occupation forces in Gaza.

“Our operations resulted in a large number of casualties and injuries among the occupation forces,” Abu Obeida explained.

He added: “No one will be able to take prisoners alive without negotiation and compliance with the conditions of the resistance,” pointing out that “what the aggression achieves is destruction and indiscriminate shelling.”

