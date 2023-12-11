Middle East Monitor
Qassam Brigades: We destroyed 180 Israel military vehicles in 10 days

December 11, 2023 at 1:47 pm

Israel continues to deploy soldiers, tanks, military aircraft and armoured vehicles near the Shuja’iyya neighbourhood of Gaza after Israeli attacks, as smoke rises in Gaza as seen from Nahal Oz, Israel on December 09, 2023. [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency]

The spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, said that the resistance destroyed 180 military vehicles in ten days.

Ten days after the temporary ceasefire came to an end, Abu Obeida appeared in a recorded speech confirming that the Palestinian resistance had carried out many qualitative operations against Israeli occupation forces in Gaza.

“Our operations resulted in a large number of casualties and injuries among the occupation forces,” Abu Obeida explained.

 He added: “No one will be able to take prisoners alive without negotiation and compliance with the conditions of the resistance,” pointing out that “what the aggression achieves is destruction and indiscriminate shelling.”

Number of wounded Israel soldiers is much higher than army reports: Haaretz

