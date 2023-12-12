20 Palestinians killed as Israel bombs homes in Rafah ‘safe zone’

Some 20 Palestinians were killed after occupation aircraft bombed several homes in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, early this morning.

Palestinian medical sources reported that 20 Palestinians, the majority of whom were women and children, were killed as a result of the occupation aircraft bombing homes in the city of Rafah, which the occupation has declared a “safe zone” and called on Palestinians from around Gaza to relocate to it.

The occupation continues its genocidal aggression against the Gaza Strip for the 67th consecutive day, with American and European support. Its planes have repeatedly bombed the homes of Palestinian civilians and destroyed them over their heads, killing 18,205 martyrs, in addition to wounding 49,645, mostly children and women. They also caused major destruction to the infrastructure, and committed one of the largest massacres that the region has witnessed over the past decades.

