Establishment of independent Palestinian State would end violence in region - Russia Islamic leader

The establishment of an independent Palestinian State would end violence and ensure long-term peace and stability in the region, the head of the Russian Muftis Council said Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Ravil Gaynutdin said at the 19th Muslim Forum in Moscow that Russia is in favour of an independent Palestinian State, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“This is the fundamental solution to end violence, ensure long-term peace and stable development in the Middle East, global security and reduce tensions around the world,” he said.

Emphasising that the issue should be politically resolved, he said the continuation of violence would lead to new conflicts.

“Without just and comprehensive peace in the Holy Land (Jerusalem), no one’s security in the region can be ensured. “The Middle East issue remains one of the most complex global problems from the beginning,” he said.

He stressed that the current crisis can only be resolved by the formation of a “just world order” based on the principles of multi-polarity and the balance of different centres of power.

Mahmud Erol Kilic, the head of the Research Centre for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA), said the result of aggressive actions against Palestinians in Gaza is a clear violation of international law.

Kilic said religion should play an important role in guiding people in this period.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza has soared to 18,412, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said Monday.

At least 50,100 others have been injured, according to Ministry spokesman, Ashraf Al-Qudra.

He said 22 hospitals and 46 primary care centres were forced out of service due to the bombardment.

“At least 296 medics were also killed in Israeli attacks since 7 October,” added Al-Qudra.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza following an attack 7 October by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, on Israeli border towns.​​​​​​​​

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, according to official figures.

READ: US President Joe Biden pledges to continue supplying arms to Israel