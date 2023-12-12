Iran warns of 'out of control' situation if attacks on Gaza not stopped

The top diplomats of Iran and China discussed war in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza, with Tehran warning the war had “expanded in the region”, Anadolu Agency reports.

Expressing “displeasure” with last week’s US veto of a UN Security Council resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza, Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on Monday night said the war “has expanded in the region.”

Amir-Abdollahian made the comments during a phone call with Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, with Wang stressing the need for a ceasefire and ending the war in Gaza ”as soon as possible.”

Praising China’s “constructive efforts” to establish peace and stability in the region, Amir-Abdollahian said:

If the attacks on Gaza are not stopped immediately, there is a possibility that an explosion will occur and things will spiral out of control

“Unfortunately, the US side does not soundly understand the danger posed by the spill-over of the war across the region,” he said, according to a statement Iran’s Foreign Ministry posted on X.

Reiterating China’s traditional position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Wang called for ensuring the supply of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and a path to a two-state solution.

“China’s position is consistent with that of Arab countries and has a high degree of consensus with Islamic countries and the international community,” said Wang.

Amir-Abdollahian, however, said the

life of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an ally of the White House, is only intertwined with the continuation of the war and genocide

“But the current situation in the region is not sustainable,” he added.

Wang told Amir-Abdollahian: “China believes that any arrangement involving the future and destiny of Palestine should fully reflect the will of the Palestinian people, fully respect the Palestinian people’s right to statehood and self-determination, and embody Palestinian ownership, Palestinian leadership and Palestinian governance.”

