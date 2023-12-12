Israel strikes maternity ward in Beit Lahiya killing 2 mothers

Israeli special forces yesterday surrounded the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, shelling it and killing two mothers, the UN reported. “The hospital remains surrounded by Israeli troops and tanks,” it added.

“The situation in the hospital is very difficult amid the continued siege imposed by the Israeli occupation army, whose planes bomb anyone leaving or entering the hospital,” Hospital Director, Dr. Ahmed Al-Kahlot, said.

He pointed out that 65 wounded persons are being treated at the hospital, 12 children in intensive care, six premature babies in neonatal units, and 3,000 displaced people have taken refuge in the hospital.

For its part, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said yesterday that the number of Palestinian victims who had been killed by the Israeli war on Gaza has risen to 18,205, in addition to 49,645 wounded.

The ministry explained that on Monday alone, as many as 208 people were killed and 416 others were injured as a result of the Israeli bombardment, warning that a large number of victims are still trapped under the rubble.

