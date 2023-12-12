Israeli leader urges for Jewish settlements in Gaza as symbol of victory A prominent Israeli figure recently advocated for the creation of Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip, presenting it as a necessary act of victory and a return to Jewish pride. In a meeting with the Prime Minister, the leader argued that establishing widespread settlements in Gaza is the definitive way to demonstrate Israel’s strength and defeat its enemies. Despite concerns about international reactions, the leader emphasised the importance of adhering to a divine mandate and Israel’s right to the land.