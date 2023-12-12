Negotiations between Israel and Hamas not promising according to key negotiator CNN reports that there has been a significant decrease in willingness between Israel and Hamas to resolve ongoing conflict, according to a key negotiator in the matter, compared to before the week-long temporary ceasefire. Israel has expanded its military operations in Khan Younis, telling civilians to relocate to the coastal area of Al-Mawasi. However, there is deep uncertainty regarding the safety and readiness of Al-Mawasi to support displaced civilians, who have already been displaced before after Israel told them to evacuate to the Khan Younis area.