Palestinian journalist criticises Western media's coverage of the war in Gaza In an interview with Al Jazeera, Barghouti pointed out what she perceives as a vicious and lethal framing of Palestinians by international journalists. She accuses them of taking a 'pro-genocidal stance' while claiming to be objective and non-partisan. Barghouti asserts that this is not merely due to a lack of understanding but is an intentional portrayal that seems to be encouraged at an editorial level.