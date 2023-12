Ami Ayalon explains his understanding of Palestinian steadfastness Shin Bet Chief Ami Ayalon clarifies that the Palestinian people will not surrender and that Israel should not be expecting any visualised or moral victory. He says: ‘Some of us expect a victory photo, envision him, Yahya Al-Sinwar, emerging with raised hands… there's no surrender.’ He adds regarding going into war with Palestinians: ‘In war, there's no white flag, a nation does not surrender.’