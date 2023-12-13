Hamas: PA must stop security coordination with Israel after Netanyahu’s threat

Hamas has called on the Palestinian Authority (PA) to stop security coordination with the Israeli occupation after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli army is “ready” to attack the PA and its security services in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement issued yesterday, Hamas stressed that Netanyahu’s threats show that he “does not even care about those who had agreed a political settlement with him, and that he seeks to consolidate the occupation in the occupied territories, first and foremost Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Early yesterday, Israel’s Reshet Bet radio quoted Netanyahu as saying: “Israel is preparing for the possibility of fighting against Palestinian Authority forces in the West Bank.”

In its statement, Hamas called on “the Palestinian Authority and its security services to ignore the Oslo Accords and stop all forms of security coordination with the occupation,” warning that Netanyahu’s statements confirm the “occupation’s intentions to target our Palestinian people, whether in Gaza or the West Bank.”

It also called on the Palestinian Authority to join the comprehensive resistance and mobilise to confront the occupation and extremist settlers until the land and holy sites are liberated and the Palestinians’ aspirations are fulfilled.

Netanyahu’s statements came during a closed session of the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee on Monday, which discussed several issues, including the entry of Palestinian workers from the West Bank into Israel.

“The difference between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority is that Hamas wants to destroy us here and now, and the Palestinian Authority wants to do that in stages. We cooperate with them against Hamas when that serves their interests and our interests to a certain extent,” Netanyahu said.

