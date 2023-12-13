Malawi condemned for abstaining on UN vote to call for Gaza ceasefire

Civil rights groups in Malawi have condemned their government for choosing to abstain from a vote calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

The vote on the protection of civilians, especially women and children, and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations in Gaza took place at the UN on Tuesday.

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and another group, Youth and Society (YAS), have described Malawi’s abstention as

Not only irresponsible, hypocritical, but a disgrace

Youth and Society Executive Director, Charles Kajoloweka said Malawi’s action is an immoral abdication of its international human rights obligation as a UN member.

“No reasonable government worth its name would opt for indifference on such a crucial resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire and end of the Israeli war in Gaza,” Kajoloweka told Anadolu.

Michael Kaiyatsa, who leads the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation, described the Malawi government’s decision as shocking, saying it exposes its double standards.

READ: Rishq: ‘We welcome UN call for immediate Gaza ceasefire, urge occupation to adhere’

Humanitarian ceasefire resolution

UN member states adopted a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and ensuring of humanitarian access to the besieged enclave.

It passed with a large majority of 153 in favour and 10 against, with 23 abstentions that included five from African nations of Malawi, Cabo Verde, Togo, Cameroon and South Sudan.

The resolution also reiterated the General Assembly’s demand that all parties involved in the war comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, “notably with regard to the protection of civilians”.

John Kabaghe, Malawi’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said he finds no wrong in Malawi abstaining from the vote.

“It was in the best interest of Malawi as a sovereign state,” he told Anadolu.

Stand against Gaza killings

However, a local human rights activist, Gift Trapence, who is also the Chairman of HRDC, said the action of the Malawi government does not befit the country that has a seat at the UN Human Rights Council.

The Malawi government needs to demonstrate leadership by standing against the killings of innocent civilians in Gaza

Trapence told Anadolu.

He further said voting for a civilian ceasefire is protecting the lives of Palestinian children, women and civilians whose right to life is under threat.

“We are not surprised with Malawi’s abstention from the vote as this is not the first time that the country has done this since its intention to open an embassy in Israel,” said Trapence.

Anti-Palestine policy

Since coming to power in 2020, the foreign policy of President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government has consistently been anti-Palestine, including obstructing accountability for the Israeli government.

Chakwera, a former evangelical preacher, even announced his intent to open an embassy in Jerusalem, a plan that has yet to materialise.

Last month, Malawi signed a new labour export deal with Israel, widely seen as a government attempt to generate both jobs and desperately needed foreign exchange, and it came just weeks after Tel Aviv unveiled a $60 million aid package for Malawi.

For Israel, the deal is part of a push to fill the gap left by the 30,000 to 40,000 workers, including Palestinians, who left the country’s farms since 7 October.

So far, the war in Gaza has claimed lives of more than 18,600 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children.

OPINION: ‘I want to change my life’: Malawi workers going to Israel risk it all to escape poverty