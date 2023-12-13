Rishq: ‘We welcome UN call for immediate Gaza ceasefire, urge occupation to adhere’

Member of the Hamas Political Bureau Izzat Al-Rishq welcomed the United Nations’ (UN) call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and called on the international community to hold the Israeli occupation to the decision.

Al-Rishq announced in a press statement received by Quds Press on Wednesday: “We in the Hamas movement welcome the United Nations’ demand for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and we call on the international community to continue to pressure the occupation to adhere to the decision, and to stop its aggression, genocidal war and ethnic cleansing against our people.”

He stressed: “The vote by the UN General Assembly on an immediate humanitarian ceasefire reflects the will of the majority of the international community to stop the aggression and the Zionist war of genocide against Gaza, as 153 countries supported the resolution, 23 countries abstained from voting, while ten countries voted in favour of the continuation of the Nazi Holocaust… starting with the US!”

The Hamas official pointed out: “The American position that is blatantly biased in favour of the Zionist fascism is the reason for the losses and the diminishment of the moral position that (President Joe) Biden claims.”

On Tuesday evening, the UN General Assembly adopted, by an overwhelming majority, a resolution calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip”.

