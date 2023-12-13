UN agency for Palestine refugees urges partners 'not to act on distorted facts'

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), on Wednesday, urged partners “not to act on distorted facts,” saying he is “horrified” at the smear campaigns that not only target Palestinians but also those who assist them, Anadolu Agency reports.

“I am horrified at the smear campaigns that target Palestinians and all those who provide assistance and protection to them,” Philippe Lazzarini said during his speech at the opening of the second plenary session of the Global Refugee Forum.

It is disheartening that some of our long-standing partners are choosing to believe disinformation and seek to discredit UNRWA

Lazzarini was referring to Switzerland’s move, on Tuesday, in which the lower house of the Swiss Parliament voted to cancel funding for UNRWA, a decision made due to persistent accusations that the organisation glorifies terrorism against Israel in the wake of the 7 October attacks by Palestinian group, Hamas.

However, the final decision will be made at the Swiss Senate.

“I urge partners to be vigilant and not to act on distorted facts,” he said.

He noted that the Agency still operates eight health centres, sheltering more than a million people and delivering food and water, and said that this is “often as little as a bottle of water and a can of tuna per day per family.”

“The entire humanitarian response relies heavily on UNRWA’s capacity, which is now on the verge of collapse,” he said.

This operation is “not sustainable” for the population and the agency, the UNRWA chief stressed.

The people of Gaza are “running out of time and options” as they are facing “the darkest chapter of the history since 1948

Lazzarini said, adding: “Palestinian refugees need a just solution, not just aid. Today, they feel abandoned by the international community.”

He called for the immediate establishment of a ceasefire and an end to the siege of Gaza. Additionally, he asked for the ability to deliver assistance without delays, saying: “We are very far from an adequate humanitarian response.”

The international law cannot be selective, he said.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip for over two months, killing more than 18,600 Palestinians, besides leaving a trail of destruction.

As many as 134 UNRWA staffers have also been killed since the beginning of hostilities.

