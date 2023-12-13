Israel considers creating 'safe passage' for Palestinians wanting to leave Gaza

Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, revealed yesterday that Tel Aviv is considering the possibility of encouraging voluntary migration from the Gaza Strip.

Dermer stated that an air or land corridor may be created for those who wish to leave the Gaza Strip, according to the Sky News Arabia website.

Israeli media reported on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formed a secret team, including Dermer, to discuss the day after the war on the Gaza Strip.

The team consists of politicians, diplomats and security agencies who will work together to develop strategies for controlling and rebuilding the Strip.

According to Channel 13, the secret team is led by National Security Adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, and Dermer. In addition, the team comprises military personnel and officials from Mossad and the General Security Service (Shin Bet). It was formed, the TV station explained, as a result of pressure from the US to plan for the period after the war.

