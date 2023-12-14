A Jewish historian says the two-state solution is ‘an alibi’ and not a real solution Barnaby Raine, a Jewish PhD history student, said a two-state solution would mean Palestinians who were ethnically cleansed would not get to return to their homes. He also says despite Israel not being interested in a two-state solution at all, it is being used as an ‘alibi’ used by Israel’s international supporters to justify continued funding for Israel. He describes it as ‘tiresome’ because ‘it's become clear that it's an alibi and not a real solution at all.’