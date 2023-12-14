Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

A Jewish historian says the two-state solution is ‘an alibi’ and not a real solution

Barnaby Raine, a Jewish PhD history student, said a two-state solution would mean Palestinians who were ethnically cleansed would not get to return to their homes. He also says despite Israel not being interested in a two-state solution at all, it is being used as an ‘alibi’ used by Israel’s international supporters to justify continued funding for Israel. He describes it as ‘tiresome’ because ‘it's become clear that it's an alibi and not a real solution at all.’

December 14, 2023 at 5:31 pm

READ: Israel ambassador to UK says ‘absolutely no’ to two-state solution, Palestine statehood

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending