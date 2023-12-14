EU chief supports sanctions on extremist settlers in West Bank

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has supported sanctions being placed on extremist Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Von der Leyen yesterday condemned the “escalation” of the settlers’ violence, which she deemed a threat to the stability of the region.

“The rise in violence by extremist settlers is inflicting enormous suffering on the Palestinians. It is jeopardising the chances of achieving a lasting peace. And it might also make the whole region more unstable,” she told the European Parliament.

That is why I am in favour of imposing sanctions on the perpetrators of the attacks in the West Bank. They must be held accountable.

Earlier, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin warned that violence against Palestinians in the West Bank could turn against Israel if not controlled.

Israeli security officials warned of a security escalation in the West Bank, due to the irresponsibility of the government’s ministers.

European Union Foreign Policy Commissioner Josep Borrell also condemned the attacks by “Israeli settlers against Palestinians” in the occupied West Bank, expressing “deep concern” about this.

