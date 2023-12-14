Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Israel’s Netanyahu mulls ‘political future’ amid war on Gaza

December 14, 2023 at 11:10 am

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks during a Likud faction meeting at the Knesset (Israel's Parliament) in Jerusalem on January 2, 2017 [GALI TIBBON/AFP via Getty Images]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks during a Likud faction meeting at the Knesset (Israel’s Parliament) in Jerusalem on January 2, 2017 [GALI TIBBON/AFP via Getty Images]

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, held at least two meetings last week with “close officials and advisers” to discuss his political future and steps he intends to take to improve his image, Haaretz newspaper reported yesterday.

The paper said Netanyahu held meetings in an effort to save his political career despite repeatedly calling on the public and political parties not to be preoccupied with internal political and partisan issues during the war on Gaza.

Haaretz said the meetings took place inside Netanyahu’s office in the Knesset and were described as “political, not security related”, adding that they included those close to Netanyahu like Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem, and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, as well as a number of his advisers.

In a bid to regain support from right-wing voters who opposed the signing of the Oslo Accords with the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), Netanyahu said in a video issued by his office: “I would like to clarify my position: I will not allow Israel to return to the Oslo mistake.”

READ: Israel will continue war on Gaza with or without int’l support: FM

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending