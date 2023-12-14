Israel’s Netanyahu mulls ‘political future’ amid war on Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, held at least two meetings last week with “close officials and advisers” to discuss his political future and steps he intends to take to improve his image, Haaretz newspaper reported yesterday.

The paper said Netanyahu held meetings in an effort to save his political career despite repeatedly calling on the public and political parties not to be preoccupied with internal political and partisan issues during the war on Gaza.

Haaretz said the meetings took place inside Netanyahu’s office in the Knesset and were described as “political, not security related”, adding that they included those close to Netanyahu like Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem, and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, as well as a number of his advisers.

In a bid to regain support from right-wing voters who opposed the signing of the Oslo Accords with the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), Netanyahu said in a video issued by his office: “I would like to clarify my position: I will not allow Israel to return to the Oslo mistake.”

I greatly appreciate the American support for destroying Hamas and returning our hostages. Following an intensive dialogue with President Biden and his team, we received full backing for the ground incursion and blocking the international pressure to stop the war. pic.twitter.com/Je1I2vA518 — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 12, 2023

