Israeli forces deny medical access to Al-Jazeera cameraman, resulting in his bleeding to death Al-Jazeera journalist Samer Abu Daqqa succumbed to his wounds after being shot earlier today in a school in Khan Younis, along with Al-Jazeera Gaza director Wael Al-Dahdouh. Israeli tanks denied access to medical assistance to Abu Daqqa leaving him to bleed to death. Over 85 journalists have lost their lives in the ongoing war on Gaza, making it the highest loss of journalists in recent conflicts.