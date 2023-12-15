More than 100 Homeland Security staff denounce US leadership over Gaza genocide

More than 100 staff members at the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have put their names to an explosive letter denouncing agency leadership for “turning a blind eye” to Israel’s brutal bombardment of Gaza that has now killed over 18,000 Palestinians.

In the scathing open letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas obtained exclusively by Al Jazeera, the officials express their frustration over the “glaring absence” of any expression of “recognition, support and mourning” for the civilian victims of the unrelenting assault now in its third month. It stands in stark contrast to what they argue would be standard reactions from the department to humanitarian disasters elsewhere.

“DHS leadership has seemingly turned a blind eye to the bombing of refugee camps, hospitals, ambulances and civilians,” the letter dated 22 November states. It was signed by 139 staff from across DHS agencies including Customs and Border Protection, FEMA, ICE and USCIS. But some chose to remain anonymous for fear of facing professional repercussions, further evidence of the climate of intimidation perceived by those wishing to speak out.

The letter urges DHS to take action on Gaza commensurate to past crisis responses. This includes creating humanitarian parole for residents to temporarily enter the US, as well as designating Temporary Protected Status for Palestinians already in the country – similar to moves made for displaced Ukrainians.

The letter is a further sign of growing discontent among US public bodies over Washington’s policy. Last month an internal dissent memo within the US State Department accused President Joe Biden of “spreading misinformation” on Israel’s assault against the Gaza Strip. The memo acknowledged that Israel is committing “war crimes.”