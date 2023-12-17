Middle East Monitor
A pro-Palestine activist urges people around the world to stand together against a second Nakba

A pro-Palestine activist in London protests, Martin Lynch, discusses the historical context of the Israeli war on Gaza, emphasising the Balfour Declaration in 1917 and Western support for Israel. He condemns Israel's actions, seeing them as an attempt to force a second Nakba, driving over 2 million people out of Gaza into Sinai. Lynch calls for global solidarity against these actions, highlighting the urgency of addressing justice for Palestine.

December 17, 2023 at 5:54 pm

