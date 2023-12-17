Lib Dem MP Layla Moran says Israeli siege is preventing refugees from food, water and sanitation Lib Dem MP Layla Moran reveals the dire conditions faced by her extended family seeking refuge in a church compound in Gaza. She reveals that the situation has escalated, with approximately 300 people now seeking shelter, fearing for their lives. She reports a ‘Bin collector’, a ‘Janitor’ and a mother and her daughter were killed by sniper shots into the compound, scaring all other residents from moving outside their doors, even for toilet use. She highlights the relevance of the Christian calendar and how this is happening just a week from Christmas saying: ‘It makes a mockery of the suggestion that the Israeli defence forces are keeping civilians safe.’