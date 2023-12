Shaul Amsterdamsk criticising Netanyahu: ‘He is completely out of touch, or he hasn't realised that his historic role has ended’ Shaul Amsterdamski, Israeli journalist, expressed his pity for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming he is either out of touch or failing to realise his historical role in Israel has ended. Amsterdamski predicts that after the war, Netanyahu will face public rejection, emphasising the Israeli prime minister's failure on both security and civilian levels. The journalist criticises Netanyahu's appointments of unqualified individuals and suggests neglecting citizens, calling it disgraceful.