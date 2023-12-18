Cuba: America's ‘complicity’ prolongs the genocide in Gaza

America’s use of its “shameful veto” power at the UN is prolonging “the genocide in Gaza,” Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said yesterday.

Taking to social media network X, Diaz-Canel said: “For every journalist killed in Gaza, thousands more will use their noble tools as weapons to denounce Israel’s crimes.”

Adding that “the US’s complicity in using their shameful veto prolongs the genocide in Gaza.”

Por cada periodista asesinado en #Gaza, otros miles usarán sus nobles instrumentos de trabajo como armas para denunciar los crímenes de #Israel y la complicidad de los #EstadosUnidos, que con su vergonzoso veto está prolongando el #GenocidioEnGaza.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/IPUboc3KPI — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) December 17, 2023

The Government Media Office in Gaza announced earlier yesterday that 92 journalists had been killed in Israeli strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip since 7 October.

“By assassinating journalists, the occupation is trying to hide the Palestinian narrative and attempt to obscure the truth, but it has failed miserably in breaking the will of our great Palestinian nation,” it added.

More than 18,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since 7 October, the majority children and women, while a further 50,897 have been injured. The majority of the Strip has been razed and destroyed.

