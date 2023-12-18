Turkiye urges EU for more fair, prudent ties

Turkiye’s Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, held a phone call with European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, to adopt a more fair and prudent attitude toward Turkiye, Daily Sabah reports.

According to the report, the two officials discussed the conclusions of the EU General Affairs Council on enlargement on 12 December and the outcomes of the EU summit held in Brussels on 14-15 December.

The report says the Turkish Foreign Minister said it was not appropriate to postpone the discussion of the joint communique prepared by the European Commission and EU Foreign Policy chief, Josep Borrell, on Turkiye-EU relations to the next EU summit, although it was scheduled to be discussed at last week’s summit. He said the EU should act strategically and advance its relations with Turkiye, especially in the current era of intensified global challenges.

Turkiye has been an official candidate to join the EU for 24 years, but accession talks have stalled in recent years over a number of disagreements and political roadblocks. Turkiye suggests it has fulfilled most of the criteria for membership. Though the accession process stalled, Turkiye has remained a key economic and defence partner for the 27-member bloc.

