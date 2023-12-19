Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Gaza journalists killed by Israel since 7 October approaches 100 

December 19, 2023 at 10:06 am

Journalist Adel Zourob was killed in an Israeli strike that targeted his family’s home in Rafah, south of Gaza Strip, on 18 December 2023 [Social media/X]

Journalist Adel Zourob was killed in an Israeli strike that targeted his family’s home in Rafah, south of Gaza Strip, on 18 December 2023 [Social media/X]

The government media office in Gaza announced on Tuesday that the number of journalists killed by Israel has risen to 97 “since the start of the brutal war” on the Strip on 7 October. The latest to be killed was Adel Zoroub, when his family home in the Rafah Governorate, in the south of Gaza, was bombed.

“The Israeli occupation authorities deliberately kill journalists with the aim of distorting the Palestinian narrative, trying to obscure the truth, and obstructing the delivery of news and information to the world,” said officials.

Since 7 October, Israel has been waging a devastating genocidal war against the Palestinians in Gaza that, as of Monday, has killed 19,453 people, most of them children and women, and wounded 52,286 others. The occupation army has targeted civilian infrastructure and created an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe,” said Palestinian and UN sources.

OPINION: Urinating on prisoners: Why humiliation is functional in Israel’s war on Palestinians 

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending