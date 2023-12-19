Gaza journalists killed by Israel since 7 October approaches 100 

The government media office in Gaza announced on Tuesday that the number of journalists killed by Israel has risen to 97 “since the start of the brutal war” on the Strip on 7 October. The latest to be killed was Adel Zoroub, when his family home in the Rafah Governorate, in the south of Gaza, was bombed.

“The Israeli occupation authorities deliberately kill journalists with the aim of distorting the Palestinian narrative, trying to obscure the truth, and obstructing the delivery of news and information to the world,” said officials.

Since 7 October, Israel has been waging a devastating genocidal war against the Palestinians in Gaza that, as of Monday, has killed 19,453 people, most of them children and women, and wounded 52,286 others. The occupation army has targeted civilian infrastructure and created an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe,” said Palestinian and UN sources.

