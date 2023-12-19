Middle East Monitor
Kill a detained Hamas members each day Israeli hostages are held, Ben-Gvir says

December 19, 2023 at 5:48 pm

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (C) speaks to media near the scene of a reported stabbing attack on October 30, 2023 in Jerusalem, Israel. [Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images]

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has called for the execution of imprisoned members of the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, for each day Israeli prisoners of war are held by the movement in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Ben-Gvir also called to “immediately stop” any talks aimed at concluding prisoner exchange deals with Hamas.

“Instead, the death penalty must be applied against the terrorists. Prisoners from elite Hamas forces must be executed for each day that passes in which the kidnapped are not released,” he posted on X.

In a clear call for carrying out war crimes, the controversial minister demanded humanitarian aid be banned from entering Gaza.

