Military trial of Jenin's Freedom Theatre producer due this week

Activists calling for the release of Jenin’s Freedom Theatre Producer Mustafa Sheta said he is due to appear before a military court this week after being detained last week.

Last Wednesday, Israeli occupation forces stormed and ransacked the Freedom Theatre, shooting inside the building and destroying its offices.

The army then went to the homes of Artistic Director Ahmed Tobasi and Producer Mustafa Sheta, blindfolded and handcuffed them and took them away.

That evening the army went to the home of former student Jamal Abu Joas and severely beat him and then took him.

This raid came as Israeli occupation forces carried out the largest invasion of Jenin Camp since 2002 over a three day period from 12-14 December. An estimated 300 people were detained by the occupation army during this period.

Ahmed was released the next day, while Mustafa and Jamal remain in prison.

According to Mustafa’s lawyer, he is being held in Megiddo Prison, in Israel, in violation of Article 76 of the Fourth Geneva Convention which states that all Palestinian detainees are supposed to be “detained in the occupied country” and not taken elsewhere.

It is believed Mustafa will appear before a military court over the coming days, with rights groups warning that there is no justice or judicial process in such trials and military orders always take precedence over Israeli and international law.

