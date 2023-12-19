Turkiye finds no financial abuse by firm US targeted over Hamas ties

Turkiye said it had reviewed the financial activities of a company whose shareholders were sanctioned by the United States on the grounds of providing aid to Hamas and found there was no abuse of its financial system, Reuters reports.

The United States issued sanctions aimed at the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on 27 October, with three primary shareholders of Turkish real estate investment fund Trend GYO TDGYO.IS, including its chairman and a board member, among those targeted.

At the time, Trend GYO denied providing financial support to the group.

Turkiye’s Treasury said in a statement late yesterday that the Turkish financial system operated in full compliance with national laws and international obligations, monitored by several regulatory and supervisory authorities.

“Turkish authorities have carefully reviewed the financial activities and status of all relevant real and legal persons to establish that there was no abuse of our nation’s financial system,” it said.

Turkish officials have shared those findings with their US counterparts, including Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson and his team during their most recent visit to Ankara, and received no evidence that challenged their findings, the statement said.

