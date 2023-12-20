Russia expects prompt UN Security Council response to humanitarian situation in Gaza

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that the UN Security Council may respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza “soon” as work on a new draft is currently underway, Anadolu Agency reports.

Work on preparing a new draft is in progress, Lavrov said during a news conference in Morocco’s capital Marrakesh, which was broadcast live on the ministry’s website.

However, he voiced concern that the US may change its position following recent talks in Qatar where an agreement on a humanitarian pause was reached.

“The Security Council has been considering on the relevant issue for several days. I do not rule out that our American colleagues will come to a meeting of the Security Council in New York today and say — you know, there is a good proposal for a humanitarian pause for a week, let’s not adopt a resolution,” he said, referring to the earlier resolutions moved in the UN Security Council on a humanitarian pause in Gaza that was vetoed by the US.

Russia, on the contrary, supports international cooperation in resolving various crises, including the one in Gaza, and welcomes any constructive ideas, including those of the League of Arab States, on how to create conditions for this conflict to be resolved fairly and in accordance with international law, he stressed.

Lavrov criticised the US for attempting “to usurp, monopolise any foreign processes,” including those in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The first thing that must be done immediately following the cessation of hostilities is to put the UN Security Council decision on the establishment of a Palestinian state into effect, he suggested.

As for the settlement of the Ukraine issue is concerned, he said Russia welcomes and is ready to consider any constructive ideas genuinely aimed at resolving the situation peacefully.

