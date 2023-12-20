Turkish Red Crescent helps more than 598,000 Palestinians in Gaza

The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) has reached out to more than 598,000 people in Gaza since 7 October, delivering humanitarian aid worth more than 75 million Turkish lira (over $2.5 million), Turkish media reported.

Between 21 October and 5 December alone, more than 3,000 trucks loaded with aid were sent by the charity to Egypt’s Rafah ready to enter Gaza, according to a report compiled by the Sabah newspaper.

Turkiye’s Diyanet Foundation, affiliated with the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), has also been providing meals to staff at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and in the Jabaliya refugee camp, where 2,000 meals were distributed each day.

The foundation also donated medical equipment worth $100,000 to hospitals and cash aid amounting to $51,000 for the purchase of fuel for generators to operate hospital equipment.

