Former Israeli Prime Minister says Netanyahu is causing 'direct harm' to Israel Ehud Olmert, former Israeli Prime Minister says current prime minister Netanyahu should resign and that he threatens the very existence of the state of Israel. Olmert describes Netanyahu's government as a 'reckless, corrupt dictatorship, led by thugs lacking internal balance! Olmert contends that Netanyahu's actions pose a direct threat to the foundations of Israel, predicting a 'volcanic eruption' of public discontent. Olmert foresees a significant political shift before June, predicting that hundreds of thousands of Israelis will call for an election before June.