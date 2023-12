Netanyahu’s adviser Regev on Israeli army’s inscribed bombs: ‘Historical military practice, not justification ’‘Soldiers trying to be funny, there’s a history here.’ In a pointed conversation on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Mark Regev, senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was confronted with images of Israeli forces bombs inscribed with names of pro-Palestinian figures. Regev suggested that the inscriptions might be soldiers trying to be humorous or creative. He drew parallels to historical practices of soldiers inscribing shells, emphasising that while he wasn’t justifying the action, it was a behaviour seen in military history.