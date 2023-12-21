Standing Together’s National Director advocates for peace dialogue with Palestinians ‘Thousands of innocents, including children, women, and the elderly, have been killed in Gaza.’ Alon-Lee Green, a prominent figure in the ‘Standing Together’ movement calls for a dialogue that respects the shared humanity between both Palestinians and Israelis. He says that this war has been difficult for over 70 days and all parties need to look to the day after the war. He condemns the right-wing for not providing prospects to that day and emphasises the need for a dialogue between all parties to ensure peace for civilians on both sides.