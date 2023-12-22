Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Canada PM: Israel’s war tactics risk its security, diplomatic support

December 22, 2023 at 10:20 am

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada on May 23, 2022 [Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency]

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada on May 23, 2022 [Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency]

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was concerned that Israel’s war tactics are putting its long-term security and diplomatic support “at risk”.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Trudeau added that Israel’s other allies also share Canada’s concern about its war tactics.

Israel launched a genocidal bombing campaign of Gaza on 7 October, flattening a large part of the Strip, killing more than 20,000 Palestinians and injuring over 52,000 more. Thousands are thought to be trapped beneath the rubble, either dead or unable to be rescued as a result of the ongoing bombardments.

READ: US envoy hints at disagreement with Israel over timing to scale down war

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending