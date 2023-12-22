Canada PM: Israel’s war tactics risk its security, diplomatic support

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was concerned that Israel’s war tactics are putting its long-term security and diplomatic support “at risk”.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Trudeau added that Israel’s other allies also share Canada’s concern about its war tactics.

Israel launched a genocidal bombing campaign of Gaza on 7 October, flattening a large part of the Strip, killing more than 20,000 Palestinians and injuring over 52,000 more. Thousands are thought to be trapped beneath the rubble, either dead or unable to be rescued as a result of the ongoing bombardments.

