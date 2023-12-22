Middle East Monitor
Israel military vehicles storm central Ramallah

December 22, 2023 at 12:22 pm

Palestinians gather in front of Embassy of Egypt in Ramallah, demanding Rafah Border Crossing to remain open for aid trucks in Ramallah, West Bank on December 19, 2023 [İssam Rimawi – Anadolu Agency]

Israeli occupation forces yesterday raided the city of Ramallah in the central West Bank.

An Anadolu news agency correspondent reported eyewitnesses as saying that around 30 military vehicles raided several neighbourhoods in the city, with soldiers storming homes and shops.

Witnesses said the army fired tear gas canisters during the operation, leading to several Palestinians suffering from suffocation.

Surveillance camera footage was confiscated from several shops during the raids.

Israel has increased its draconian measures against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and has raided and besieged numerous towns and cities in the area since 7 October.

