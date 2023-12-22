Israel military vehicles storm central Ramallah

Israeli occupation forces yesterday raided the city of Ramallah in the central West Bank.

An Anadolu news agency correspondent reported eyewitnesses as saying that around 30 military vehicles raided several neighbourhoods in the city, with soldiers storming homes and shops.

Witnesses said the army fired tear gas canisters during the operation, leading to several Palestinians suffering from suffocation.

Surveillance camera footage was confiscated from several shops during the raids.

Israel has increased its draconian measures against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and has raided and besieged numerous towns and cities in the area since 7 October.

