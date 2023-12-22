Qassam Brigades: No prisoner exchange deal before Israel stops war

The official spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obaida, said yesterday that the movement refuses to engage in any prisoner exchange talks before Israel stops its war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

“The enemy is still repeating its foolishness and historical mistakes because it is disconnected from the reality of our people and ignorant of its civilisation,” he said in a recorded message, stressing that Israel has left the Palestinian people no choice but to “take revenge on them.”

“The lost and crisis-ridden enemy has not learned even a single lesson from history, and continues to commit war crimes in Gaza with its aggression,” he added.

He stressed that the Al-Qassam fighters are still in the field confronting the Israeli army soldiers and has inflicted heavy losses on them.

In this regard, he said the brigades’ fighters have targeted 720 Israeli army vehicles since the start of the ground assault and destroyed them completely or partially, adding that during the last week, Palestinian snipers have successfully targeted more than 15 soldiers.

Abu Obaida pointed out that “the Zionist enemy’s army is preoccupied with searching for an image of victory and imaginary achievement.”

He hailed the “nation’s fighters who confuse the enemy, especially on the Yemen and Lebanon fronts.

