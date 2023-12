Workshippers walk out of a mosque in Ramallah after a Palestinian President adviser prepares to give Friday sermon Worshippers walked out of Ain Munjid Mosque in Ramallah, West Bank during Friday prayers after Mahmoud Al-Habbash, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is announced to be giving the sermon. Al-Habbash faced backlash for his recent criticism of Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza and his calls for them to be held accountable.