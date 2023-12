Young girl expresses steadfastness when asked about leaving Gaza: ‘Never at all’ Despite her loss of family, house and challenging living situation, a little girl from Gaza shows no deterrence as she refuses the suggestion of leaving Gaza or Palestine. She says she doesn’t ever want to leave, even if she dies, she wants to be buried under her plants. She mirrors the enduring spirit of Palestinians as she recalls verses of a song and says: ‘Like the song, my blood is Palestinian.’