'Clear hostile act': Iraq condemns US attacks on its military sites

The Iraqi government on Tuesday condemned the US targeting of its military sites, labelling it a “clear hostile act”, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the media office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani said the US act “runs counter to the pursuit of enduring mutual interest in establishing security and stability,” and rejected the US justification of the attack as a response to Iraqi attacks on US bases.

It noted that the US attacks resulted in killing of one military service member and injury of 18 others, including civilians.

Late on Monday, the US Defense Department said the US military forces “conducted necessary and proportionate strikes on three facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq.”

It added that these attacks were “a response to a series of attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias.”

A series of attacks, by Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria, have took place on US military bases and Israeli interests in both Iraq and Syria in recent weeks. The attacks against the US bases are believed to be in response to US support for Israel in its deadly war on Gaza.

