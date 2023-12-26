Israeli journalist calls for the total destruction and demolition of Gaza Israeli journalist Boaz Golan says Israel should have killed 150,000 people in Gaza on the first day of the war. In an interview on the Israeli Channel 14, he dismissed talks between US President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu as futile. Golan says Israel must ‘finish off’ and destroy Gaza and demolish all the houses there. Israel has killed over 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza since the start of its assault on 7 October. Nearly half of those are children. Nearly two million people have been displaced.