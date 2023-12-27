Israel: Netanyahu bars DM from meeting Mossad, Shin Bet chiefs 

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly been preventing Defence Minister Yoav Gallant from holding separate meetings with Mossad chief David Barnea or Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar without him, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

According to the paper, Netanyahu’s actions signal the deep lack of confidence prevailing in Israel’s war cabinet, where on at least two occasions, Gallant has invited Barnea to attend meetings and received messages from Netanyahu’s office that the premier does not approve of such meetings.

Gallant’s office did not respond to the reports, while Netanyahu’s office said there are no such limitations on Gallant or Barnea, according to the Times of Israel.

Yedioth Ahronoth quoted sources close to Netanyahu accusing Gallant and his “associates” of leaking reports claiming that the premier had stopped a pre-emptive attack on Hezbollah after 7 October, which Gallant had pushed for.

Read: Israel shall not achieve at peace what it could not get through war