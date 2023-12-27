Israeli zionist says videos of children killed by Israel in Gaza are ‘fake’ An Israeli woman says she doesn’t care about innocent civilians killed by Israel in Gaza, adding that the videos showing children’s dying are ‘fake’. Israel launched a military offensive on Gaza 80 days ago, leaving widespread destruction in its wake. Since 7 October, Israel has killed over 20,000 civilians, mostly women and children. Nearly two million people have been displaced. Many children are dying due to hunger, lack of clean water and medical supplies, and the spread of disease.