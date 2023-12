Civilians been killed in an Israeli air strike on a residential building in Gaza MEMO correspondent Mohammed Asad reports several casualties after Israeli air strikes targeted residential apartments in Mushtaha Tower in Al-Zawaida area in central Gaza today. Many have been killed and injured, including children in Israel’s targeting of the residential building. Israeli air strikes have killed over 21,000 civilians and injured more than 55,000 in Gaza since the start of the war on 7 October.