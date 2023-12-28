Middle East Monitor
Israeli settlers pour nitric acid on Palestinian tent in occupied West Bank

December 28, 2023 at 1:40 pm

A Palestinian family of nine escaped unharmed on Wednesday after Israeli settlers poured nitric acid on their tent in the wild area of Al-Rashayida, to the east of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

The director of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission office in Bethlehem, Hassan Breijieh, reported that settlers used drones to pour nitric acid directly onto the tent belonging to Mohammad Awad Al-Rashayida, 40, while he and his family were inside. The tent was damaged significantly.

Breijieh pointed out that the Bedouin gatherings in Al-Rashayida area have been suffering greatly from repeated violations and attacks by Israeli settlers, especially since 7 October. All Israeli settlers and the settlements where they live are illegal under international law.

