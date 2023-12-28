Middle East Monitor
Israeli TV presenter says Israel’s position in the region is weakened after 7 October

Israeli TV presenter Shai Golden expresses concern that since the events of the 7th of October, Israel is ‘being governed’ due to the hostages. He says ‘we must show the Arab nation that the only great power in the Middle East is Israel’ and that Israel is the one deciding the affairs of the area and dictating strategy. He expresses frustration that because of the leverage Hamas, including the hostages, Israel’s position is weakened in the region.

December 28, 2023 at 7:12 pm

