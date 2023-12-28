Israeli TV presenter says Israel’s position in the region is weakened after 7 October Israeli TV presenter Shai Golden expresses concern that since the events of the 7th of October, Israel is ‘being governed’ due to the hostages. He says ‘we must show the Arab nation that the only great power in the Middle East is Israel’ and that Israel is the one deciding the affairs of the area and dictating strategy. He expresses frustration that because of the leverage Hamas, including the hostages, Israel’s position is weakened in the region.