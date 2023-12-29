Calls for worldwide protests demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza on 13 January Activists call for worldwide protests on Saturday 13 January demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Israel has killed over 20,000 civilian in Gaza since the start of its war on 7 October, including nearly 9,000 children. Israel continues to restrict medical and essential supplies, including food and water. With nearly two million people displaced in Gaza, many are facing starvation and disease.