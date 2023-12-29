Israeli army kills Palestinian after accusing him of running his car over Israeli settlers in Occupied West Bank

The Israeli army shot and killed a young Palestinian man on Friday after accusing him of running his car over Israeli settlers near Hebron city in the southern occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reports.

Amr Abu Hussein was shot by Israeli forces and left bleeding until he died, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement, adding that the Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs informed the ministry about the killing near the town of Abda.

Israeli forces later assaulted several journalists who arrived at the scene to cover the incident, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Early on Friday, Israel’s ambulance service, Magen David Adom, said four settlers were injured in the car-ramming incident, one with moderate injuries and three with minor injuries.

The Haaretz newspaper reported that the perpetrator was shot and killed by the Israeli forces.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out in Gaza on 7 October between Palestinian groups and Israel.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 317 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since 7 October, with over 3,300 others injured.

READ: UN calls on Israel to halt killing in West Bank