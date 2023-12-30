Avigdor Lieberman: ‘We won’t stand in the way of 1.5 million people from Gaza leaving to Sinai’ Israeli Knesset member Avigdor Lieberman, former Minister of Defense gave controversial statements to Channel 11 when he proposed the destruction of the Philadelphi Corridor - which is a narrow area of land on the Egyptian borders of Gaza. He suggested allowing the population of Gaza to flee to Egypt. He emphasises that he has only Israel’s interest in mind, with no regard for its neighbours.