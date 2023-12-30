Middle East Monitor
Young Gazan girl performs ‘Dabke’ to traditional Palestinian music

A young girl in Gaza was seen performing the local dance ‘Dabke’ to traditional folk music played by young Palestinians, all performing for children in the vicinity of the rubble of earlier Israeli bombardment. The video shows the excitement of children who were just handed toys and danced along to the music. This highlights the Palestinian morale and resilience despite the continuous struggles amid the ongoing war on Gaza.

December 30, 2023 at 3:41 pm

